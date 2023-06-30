How To Make Your Xbox Series S Games Look Better In Just A Few Steps

High Dynamic Range, better known as HDR, allows for an expanded range of colors and contrast. (Unlike the PS5, the Xbox Series S offers both HDR10 and Dolby Vision.) This increased depth offers a richer, more vibrant viewing experience that goes beyond the abilities of Standard Dynamic Range (SDR). Before embarking on the HDR journey, it's vital to understand that not all TVs and monitors are HDR-compatible. Therefore, confirm if the display device supports HDR10 and/or Dolby Vision.

To harness the benefits of HDR on an Xbox Series S, follow these steps:

Go to the Xbox's Settings from the dashboard. Choose General. Select TV & display options. Under Video modes, choose to Allow HDR10, Allow Dolby Vision, and Dolby Vision for Gaming.

Some of these settings may not be visible — that means your TV does not support them. The process for enabling HDR on the TV or monitor will vary by manufacturer but typically involves:

Accessing the Settings menu. Selecting Display or Picture. Choosing HDR or High Dynamic Range. Turning on the HDR option.

HDR usage comes with some caveats. For instance, some older TVs may struggle with HDR content. Additionally, not all games support HDR. However, when used correctly and with the right equipment and games, HDR can significantly enhance the gaming experience.