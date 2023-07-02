5 Things You Should Stop Doing On Your Xbox Immediately

You should avoid moving your Xbox while it's running for several reasons. First, moving the console abruptly can lead to scratches on game discs. This can occur when the disc comes into contact with other internal components or the disc drive itself, potentially damaging the disc's surface and affecting gameplay. Scratched discs may cause read errors, skipping, or even rendering them unplayable.

Moving the Xbox while it's on can potentially damage the internal components as well. The console's delicate mechanisms, such as the disc drive and hard drive, may be sensitive to sudden movements. So, abrupt motion can cause misalignment, leading to malfunction or even permanent damage to these components.

Even though it's not very common, moving the Xbox while it's running can result in data corruption, too. If the console is in the middle of reading or writing data when it's abruptly moved, it can disrupt the process and potentially corrupt the transferred data. This can lead to issues with saved game progress, system updates, or even system stability. To avoid such risks, it's important to power off the console and wait for it to completely shut down before moving it.