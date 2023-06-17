Game The System And Get Any Steam Achievement You Want With This Hack

Needless to say, Steam Achievement Manager is a novel way of getting those hard-to-earn achievements, but it's not without risk. Though there aren't any present-day complaints about bans resulting from the use of the application, you should definitely be aware that SAM isn't endorsed or condoned by Steam. Questions often surface in the Steam forums about the matter, and the general consensus is that while it appears safe to use, there's always the chance you may end up penalized in one way or another.

Besides worrying about whether or not you might be banned for using SAM, there is also the social stigma that may come with using the program. Most of the time, achievements are meant to be the light at the end of the tunnel of a game. For that reason, simply using a program that instantly unlocks achievements may not be the most honorable thing. If your profile is set to public, there's always the chance someone may analyze your achievements and find evidence that you've used SAM, leading to ridicule or accusations that you're a cheater.

That's not to say there's never a good reason to use SAM, however. Some Steam users report the occasional bug in which a properly-earned achievement isn't given to the user following the completion of the task. In that case, you could use SAM to manually give yourself the achievement you earned, though doing so with the knowledge that there's always the chance it could come back to haunt you in the future.