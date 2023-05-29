This Incredible 'E-Skin' Technology Communicates With The Brain Like Real Skin

The electronic skin employs a triple-layer dielectric design, with one of the layers made of the rubber used in surgical gloves. Electric signals are transmitted through each layer with the help of an organic nanostructure network.

Each sensory layer can be customized based on need, and then sandwiched together delicately to form a composite structure that works in the same fashion as the nerve receptors in human skin. "Each electronic layer is just a few tens to hundred nanometers thick and the finished material of half a dozen or so layers is less than a micron," details the official release documenting the innovation.

For comparison, the average thickness of human hair is around 70 microns. However, an electronic skin that is less than a micron in thickness is extremely difficult to handle due to its fragility.

"But that's actually too thin to be handled easily, so we use a substrate to support it, which brings our e-skin to about 25-50 microns thick – about the thickness of a sheet of paper," Bao said.