This Electric Three-Wheel Car Aiming To Revolutionize Travel Has A Fatal Flaw

Electra Meccanica notes that "in most instances," drivers can pull over to assuage any further risks, and, so far, no fatalities have been reported. Notably, the company hasn't yet zeroed in on the root cause behind the propulsion problem. Therefore, in lieu of a solution, the EV upstart has decided to buy back all the affected G2 and G3 units. Electra Meccanica says it will buy qualifying units from customers, assuming they are in "roadworthy" condition and haven't been modified. The carmaker's buyback pay will depend on factors like the bill price, taxes, discounts, and any other associated costs. Existing customers will have to provide documents – including the Bill of Sale, Power of Attorney, Title, and Repurchase Agreement – in order to be eligible for the recall and buyback initiative.

For folks hoping to keep the car as a collectible given its unique design and appeal, EMV warns that it won't provide any further warranty and repair support for the cars. The recall is a big blow to Electro Meccanica's ambitions of serving a one-of-a-kind, affordable electric car, but it appears that the company itself wants to ride the tide instead of attempting to create a niche in a cut-throat market. Priced under $20,000, the Solo line-up wasn't quite the affordable EV of the American dreams, but it was quite a novel addition to a segment that is obsessed with dreams of AI-assisted conveniences like full-self driving, range enhancements, and charging innovations.