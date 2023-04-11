Google TV Gets 800 Free Streaming Channels To Take On Roku

Google TV, the software that is found on some smart TVs and the latest Chromecast, is now ready to compete with Roku — at least when it comes to aggregating free streaming television content. In an announcement on Tuesday, Google said that its television operating system now offers more than 800 channels of free content pulled from a variety of sources, the key aspect being their centralized existence within a single guide in Google TV's Live tab.

If you have Google TV, you'll be able to use this guide to access shows and movies originating from sources like Plex and Tubi. The company says it is also taking things up a notch by offering "built-in channels from Google TV," meaning they're accessible without downloading the apps from the companies behind the streams. Such aggregation helps make cord-cutting and life outside of pay TV feel a little more like a traditional television-watching experience.