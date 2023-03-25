Today's Wordle Answer #644 - March 25, 2023 Solution And Hints

This week's Wordle answer is a welcome respite from all the tough words we've had as solutions so far. Not only is it a common word, but its letter arrangement is quite within reach as well. Still, a Wordle failure is only ever six guesses away, and if you are like us and you're diligently preserving a streak, the last thing you want is a puzzle you can't solve.

To help you prevent that, we'll share a few hints that should nudge you toward the answer. We'll keep them subtle enough that the game doesn't lose its challenge, but if you prefer to skip the mind games and cut to the chase, you can jump ahead to the second section — we reveal the answer there, no teasers.

The word of the day is a noun for a person who participates in an election and is a campaign target. It has two vowels, O and E, as its second and fourth letters respectively, and there are no repeated letters. The word rhymes with "motor," and if you replace its first letter with R, you'd have a new word that means to burp.