Today's Wordle Answer #639 - March 20, 2023 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer is a welcome respite from the difficulty of the last two. It's in common usage and the letter arrangement is quite within reach. Still, a Wordle failure is only ever six attempts away, so it's important to make every guess count. To help you do so, we'll share some hints that should help you make quick work of the puzzle. If you're pressed for time or simply prefer to cut to the chase, you may skip to the second section — we disclose the solution there.
The word you're looking for is a noun for an item of clothing. It has two vowels, O and E, as its third and fifth letters respectively, and there are no repeated letters. The word rhymes with slough, and if you remove its first letter, you'd have the subject of Valentine or what The Beatles say is all you need.
If you're still uncertain, the bingo word is like socks but for your hands, and it was part of Michael Jackson's signature ensemble. It's also a boxer or baseball player's gear, and you might need it in the kitchen.
If it doesn't fit, you must acquit
The answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#639 – March 20, 2023) is glove. It is used as a noun and a verb as a "covering for the hand," according to Etymonline. It dates back to Old English as "glof," which has the same meaning, and Proto-Germanic "galofo," which also means "covering for the hand."
We almost always discover interesting language facts thanks to these mini etymological enquiries triggered by Wordle answers, and here's today's tidbit. The German word for glove is "Handschuh," and it literally translates as "hand-shoe," Etymonline notes.
It only took three tries to crack the code today, thanks to a lucky opening guess "clone." After guessing "stove" next, the answer was clear. We hope you finish just as quickly, and if you're in the mood for more brainteasers, keep busy with these other Wordle-like games.