Today's Wordle Answer #639 - March 20, 2023 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is a welcome respite from the difficulty of the last two. It's in common usage and the letter arrangement is quite within reach. Still, a Wordle failure is only ever six attempts away, so it's important to make every guess count. To help you do so, we'll share some hints that should help you make quick work of the puzzle. If you're pressed for time or simply prefer to cut to the chase, you may skip to the second section — we disclose the solution there.

The word you're looking for is a noun for an item of clothing. It has two vowels, O and E, as its third and fifth letters respectively, and there are no repeated letters. The word rhymes with slough, and if you remove its first letter, you'd have the subject of Valentine or what The Beatles say is all you need.

If you're still uncertain, the bingo word is like socks but for your hands, and it was part of Michael Jackson's signature ensemble. It's also a boxer or baseball player's gear, and you might need it in the kitchen.