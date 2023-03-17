Today's Wordle Answer #636 - March 17, 2023 Solution And Hints

If something is dry, powdery, or crumbly, you might use today's Wordle answer to describe it. There might be a bit of controversy concerning the word's popularity — it's certainly not an uncommon word, but it's not the kind that might readily occur to you either.

To help prevent your streak from crumbling, we'll share a couple of clues that should help you unravel the mystery before you run out of attempts. We keep the hints informative enough to lead you to the answer, but subtle enough that we don't give too much away and ruin the challenge of the game. If you're already running out of guesses, or you're simply unwilling to do the head-scratching, you can skip ahead to the second section — we reveal the answer there, no teasers.

The word of the day is an adjective with two vowels, E and A, as consecutive letters in the second and third positions, respectively. There are no repeated letters, and the word describes something — usually food — that's soft, dry, and friable, or a pale, ashy complexion. You could also use it to describe a character or behavior that's devious or dishonest.

The last letter of the bingo word is Y, and if you removed it from the word, you'd be left with a word that's a sit-down event and one of three daily. Said word may begin with grace, and it is McDonald's "Happy" offering.