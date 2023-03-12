Today's Wordle Answer #631 - March 12, 2023 Solution And Hints

The solution to today's Wordle puzzle is something that has happened to every creature, alive or dead, that has ever graced the Earth. It's a fundamental experience within the human condition. If you're struggling with figuring out today's answer, we'll provide you with a handful of helpful tips that should bring the solution word to mind. But if you're pressed for time, you can skip to the second section for the reveal.

The word of the day is a noun that can also function as a verb, and it has only one vowel, I, as its second letter. The first letter is B, and there are no repeated letters. It describes the beginning of life of someone or something — a genesis or nascence, and it's an event that most people celebrate one day each year. In another context, it could refer to a person's descent or ancestry.

Literally and figuratively, it's the result of labor, and if you replaced its first letter with M, you'd get laughter. You could also swap out the first letter for G to get a different word synonymous with circumference; or F, in which case you'd have the last name of a British actor famous for playing Mark Darcy in the Bridget Jones movie series.