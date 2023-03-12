Today's Wordle Answer #631 - March 12, 2023 Solution And Hints
The solution to today's Wordle puzzle is something that has happened to every creature, alive or dead, that has ever graced the Earth. It's a fundamental experience within the human condition. If you're struggling with figuring out today's answer, we'll provide you with a handful of helpful tips that should bring the solution word to mind. But if you're pressed for time, you can skip to the second section for the reveal.
The word of the day is a noun that can also function as a verb, and it has only one vowel, I, as its second letter. The first letter is B, and there are no repeated letters. It describes the beginning of life of someone or something — a genesis or nascence, and it's an event that most people celebrate one day each year. In another context, it could refer to a person's descent or ancestry.
Literally and figuratively, it's the result of labor, and if you replaced its first letter with M, you'd get laughter. You could also swap out the first letter for G to get a different word synonymous with circumference; or F, in which case you'd have the last name of a British actor famous for playing Mark Darcy in the Bridget Jones movie series.
If you haven't yet unraveled the mystery, the solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#631 – March 12, 2023) is "birth." The word describes the origin or genesis of a person or idea, and today we had the chance to look into its own roots as well.
Etymonline says that "birth" is originally from the Old English word "gebyrd" which was replaced by "byrðr" of Scandinavian descent. Per Proto-Indo-European history, the word "bher" meant to "to carry." Adding the suffix "th" is Germanic for a process, which birth is both as a noun and a verb.
We unriddled the puzzle in three tries today, all thanks to a lucky starting word, brisk, which made quick work of whittling down other possible guesses. After following up with the word "chair," the answer became clear. We hope you have it even easier, and if you're in the mood for more brain teasers, these Wordle-similar games might appeal to you.