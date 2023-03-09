Instagram Founders Want To Sprinkle AI Into Their Next Social Media App

Instagram's co-creators Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger left the social media game after butting heads with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, but they are now back with some hot AI fuel in tow. Say hello to Artifact, a news reading app which describes itself as "a personalized news feed driven by artificial intelligence." So far, the app has been hidden behind a waitlist, but it is now widely available for Android and iOS devices. Artifact co-founders also have the ambition of generating their own content down the road, instead of just aggregating it from external sources.

Artifact serves users a personalized news feed, but first, it needs to learn your taste in news outlets and topics. In order to do that, users will need to select "25 articles over two weeks so it can personalize its offerings, displaying their progress on the bottom right-hand corner of the page," according to Bloomberg. The app shows stats about the progress made through the news curation algorithm, and once you've reached the threshold, you'll find publications and topics neatly served across different feeds. You can sift through a list of your favorite publications, and see stories prioritized from outlets that you pay a subscription for.