Meg's Monster Review: A Heartfelt And Witty Venture On Nintendo Switch

I am so glad to see the recent rise of public interest in visual story/visual novel-type video games. There's always been plenty of space for the hunched-over, unblinking, button-mashing games, but I think the mellow titles that want to tell you a story more than put you to the test are appreciated now more than ever. After all, the goal is for the world within the screen to be one we want to escape to ... right? Of course, I only speak for myself, but when it seems like I'm stuck playing real life on hard mode, it's these types of word-weaving games that bring me a reprieve.

"Meg's Monster" was released on March 2 by Odencat, a Japanese game studio specializing in pixel graphics games most known for the titles "Bear's Restaurant" and "Fishing Paradiso." This most recent release is described as an Adventure JRPG; it's a short-run single-player game available for Windows or macOS through Steam, Xbox Series X|S, or Nintendo Switch.

Spoiler alert: Some sections of this review contain spoilers. Odencat provided me with a "Meg's Monster" code for the Nintendo Switch for the purpose of reviewing the game.

"Meg's Monster" is the story of a little girl that finds herself needing the assistance of a couple of monsters in a world where humans are very much on the menu. The catch, these ghouls quickly find out, is that for some reason, when Meg cries, the world begins to heat up, quiver, and flash red — signaling the start of the apocalypse. So our monsters must get the wayfaring child back to safety without her ever shedding a tear.