Mandalorian-Themed Xbox Series X|S Revealed, But There's A Big Catch

Microsoft revealed the bundle in a quick blog post, talking about what it contains and how to get it. It includes two consoles — both an Xbox Series X and a Series S — as well as a controller with a matching hoodie. The hoodie and controller are both styled after Grogu, the character more commonly known as "Baby Yoda" across the internet. The smaller console also features Grogu, but the big Xbox Series X device sports art featuring the "Mandalorian" himself.

As is often the case with such console bundles, the catch is that you won't be able to buy it. The bundle is up for grabs as part of a sweepstakes: In order to enter, you need to be over 18, and you need to live in a country that Xbox Live supports. If you meet that criteria, all you need to do is retweet the promotional post on the official Xbox Twitter account with the hashtag #TheMandalorianXboxSweepstakes.

Xbox didn't disclose how many bundles are awaiting lucky winners, but chances are, there aren't many at all. It's very possible that only one such bundle exists. The sweepstakes started on March 1, 2023 and will conclude on May 11, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. PT.

Although Xbox didn't share a picture, it also seems to have prepared a gaming chair of sorts, called the Pram XL. The peculiar name is a reference to the show, and Xbox teases that the prize has massaging cushions, LED lights, cupholders, and holders for peripherals. This particular contest is only open to U.S. citizens: It runs from March 16 through May 11, and in order to enter, you'll need to head to Microsoft Rewards.