Today's Wordle Answer #617 - February 26, 2023 Solution And Hints

This week's Wordle begins on a sweet note. The word of the day is in common usage, and there's nothing unconventional about its letter combination. Still, a Wordle failure is only ever six guesses away, so some help definitely wouldn't hurt, and help we will. We'll share some clues that should improve your odds of turning your tiles green before you run out of attempts. You can skip to the second section for a full reveal of the answer if you prefer to cut to the chase.

The mystery word is a noun that describes a thick, sticky, and sweet liquid that goes great with pastries, salads, or meat. It's also the term for concentrated juice extract from a fruit or plant. It has one vowel, U, as its fourth letter, and there are no repeated letters. The word contains the letter S, and we won't disclose its specific position, but going by The NYT's new rules for Wordle answers, you can be sure it's not the last letter.