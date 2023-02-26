Today's Wordle Answer #617 - February 26, 2023 Solution And Hints
This week's Wordle begins on a sweet note. The word of the day is in common usage, and there's nothing unconventional about its letter combination. Still, a Wordle failure is only ever six guesses away, so some help definitely wouldn't hurt, and help we will. We'll share some clues that should improve your odds of turning your tiles green before you run out of attempts. You can skip to the second section for a full reveal of the answer if you prefer to cut to the chase.
The mystery word is a noun that describes a thick, sticky, and sweet liquid that goes great with pastries, salads, or meat. It's also the term for concentrated juice extract from a fruit or plant. It has one vowel, U, as its fourth letter, and there are no repeated letters. The word contains the letter S, and we won't disclose its specific position, but going by The NYT's new rules for Wordle answers, you can be sure it's not the last letter.
You might need the answer if you have a cough
If you're still unsure, the solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#617 — February 26, 2023) is syrup. A syrup is a sweet, thick solution of sugar and water, often flavored and used as a condiment or as congestion relief. As usual, after unraveling the answer, our first instinct was to learn about its etymology, and Merriam-Webster supplied the info we were looking for. The word is from Middle English "sirup," itself from the Anglo-French "sirop" and Medieval Latin "syrupus," which traces further back to the Arabic "sharāb," which means beverage.
We cracked the code in four tries today, kicking off guessing with WordleBot's favorite starting word, slate. It turned one tile green and whittled down possible answers to 69. Shirk brought the number down to five, and swoon cut it down further to three. The answer was evident after that. We hope you finish faster than we did, and if you don't want to wait a whole day for a new puzzle, here are other games like Wordle you can try.