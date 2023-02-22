Fujifilm Instax Square Link Review: It's Hip To Be Square

Everything in our lives, it seems, has become ethereal. We no longer have a need for daily newspapers, physical media, or even printed photographs. Virtually anything we might want to consume can be delivered via any number of screens in our pockets, on our desks, or even embedded into our kitchen appliances for some reason.

A backlash against these ubiquitous screens and towards tactility seems to be bubbling to the surface. Walk into a big-box store and quite likely the only way you can buy music is on a vinyl record. Photography buffs have been scouring flea markets and garage sales for film cameras and forgotten lots of film.

Fujifilm has skillfully latched onto that physical media trend that has swept any number of industries. My own children, having had cheap digital cameras nearly their entire lives and smartphones since they were around ten or so, have thoroughly enjoyed their time with their own Fujifilm INSTAX cameras, snapping and sharing precious moments with their friends. The Fujifilm INSTAX Square Link, on the other hand, marries the physical media with the incredible photographic capabilities of our everyday mobile devices with a seamless interface packed with useful and fun features.