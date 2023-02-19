Today's Wordle Answer #610 - February 19, 2023 Solution And Hints

This week's Wordle puzzles have been fraught with some tough answers, especially ones with repeated letters, which aren't always easy to solve. From "cache" to "salsa" to "avail," we've been scratching our heads all week, and today is no different. Of course, with Wordle puzzles, the challenge is the thrill of the game, but it's certainly no fun to be clueless about the answer, especially if you're quickly running out of attempts.

To help you turn your tiles green on time, we'll share a few hints that should make the answer clear to you. We keep them subtle and vague enough to preserve the mental engagement of the game, but there'll be enough info to help you crack the code. As always, you can skip ahead to the second section for a full reveal of the answer if you prefer to cut to the chase.

The word of the day isn't uncommon, but its letter combination is quite complicated. It contains one of the lesser-used letters in Wordle answers and the English language as a whole, and that letter happens to be repeated twice. It contains two successive vowels, I and O, as its second and third letters respectively, and it rhymes with mosque. The word describes a small, open stall in a public place that serves as a (usually temporary) convenience store.

If you're still unsure of the answer, here's a final hint that might do the trick: the mystery word contains the letter S as one of its latter letters, and going by the NYT's adjustments to Wordle answers, it's definitely not the last letter.