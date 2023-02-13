Apple Updates iPhone, iPad And Mac Over 'Actively Exploited' Security Loophole

Apple has released a suite of software updates for the iPhone, iPad, and macOS, seeding bug fixes and boosting the security across its lineup of products. The changelogs might not look feature-loaded or exciting by any stretch of the imagination, but if you own any of the aforesaid class of Apple devices, you might want to install the iOS 16.3.1, iPadOS 16.3.1, and the macOS Ventura 13.2.1 updates right away. That's because each update fixes a critical vulnerability that has been exploited in the wild.

Reported by an anonymous researcher and labeled CVE-2023-23529, Apple says that it is aware of an incident where the flaw was "actively exploited." The vulnerability affects WebKit, the browser engine developed by Apple that powers its Safari web browser. Talking about the risks, Apple's support page mentions that it could allow a bad actor to write malicious code and remotely execute it. Also known as remote code execution, this technique can allow a hacker to remotely wreak all forms of havoc ranging from installing malware and stealing sensitive data to service denial, cryptojacking, and ransomware attacks.