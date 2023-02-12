Twitter Isn't Happy About Who Elon Musk Was Sitting Next To At The Super Bowl

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is causing yet another stir after being spotted sitting next to media mogul Rupert Murdoch. In the past few months, Musk has lost the title of "World's Richest Man" to a Frenchman who sells luggage for a living. Most of his losses are due to Tesla's declining share price. The billionaire also acquired the social media platform Twitter for $44 billion, shortly before his finances dipped. The takeover was surrounded by controversy and has led to Musk becoming somewhat of a divisive figure.

Although he has dropped a spot in the global financial rankings, Musk remains one of the most powerful and influential people on Earth. Sitting next to him is another divisive figure, who has arguably used his global media empire to influence public opinion and political outcomes for decades. Rupert Murdoch is the 91-year-old owner of NewsCorp, which in turn owns hundreds of newspapers and TV stations worldwide. His holdings include The Sun, The Times, The Washington Post, The New York Post, Fox News, and Sky News. Until it was sold to Disney, Murdoch also owned 21st Century Fox and he also owned MySpace at one point.

Murdoch's political influence is such that he is often described as a "Kingmaker," and that's also the name the BBC chose for the first episode of a three-part biopic on him. In short, Murdoch is also an unfathomably powerful and influential man. So what were two of the world's most powerful people doing sitting next to each other in Phoenix? They were more than likely just enjoying the game. But that didn't discourage the people of Twitter, who went wild after an announcer pointed the pair out on TV.