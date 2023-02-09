Today's Wordle Answer #600 - February 9, 2023 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle is the 600th! That's nearly two years of learning new weird words and racing against time to turn tiles green before the day is over. On some days, the wins came easily, and on other days we needed all six attempts to crack the code. Phew! But on all the days, Wordle has remained fun, although it's admittedly a lot less fun when you're running out of guesses and still can't figure out the answer. If today is one of those days for you, we're here to help. We'll share a few clues that should guide you toward the solution quickly, but if you're pressed for time or simply don't want to do the head-scratching, you can skip to the second section for the answer reveal.

The word of the day isn't uncommon — it's a noun that describes a phase or step in a process or development, but it can also be a verb that means to organize an event or plan for something to occur. It also describes a raised platform or the part of a theater on which a performance is held. You might accompany the word with "center" to refer to something that's the center of attention or the primary focus. There are two vowels in the winning word, A and E, and they appear as the third and fifth letters. There are no repeated letters, and if you removed its second letter, you'd have the name for a shade of green or a really wise person.