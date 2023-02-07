Police Chief Explains How Tesla Patrol Cars Saved Their Department Tons Of Money

Police budgets have been a political hot topic for a number of years. No matter what side of the fence you fall on, you'll likely agree that the police should take steps to save the public money where they can. One department in Wisconsin believes it can save its taxpayers around $80,000 a year by going electric. The department had previously fielded Ford Explorers, which aren't the most economical choice of vehicle. Most other departments aren't too eco-friendly either, with vehicles like the Dodge Charger being very popular in the policing world. Chargers are popular with police departments for a few reasons. The respectable top speed and bulked-up suspension make it handy in a chase, but on the flip side, the 5.7 liter Hemi engine doesn't make it the most economical or eco-friendly vehicle on the road (via i-5 Cars). The Somerset police department's chief, Joel Trepczyk, mentioned that previous efforts to go green have included reducing vehicle numbers from three to five and buying a Ford Fusion hybrid back in 2019.

In contrast, the Tesla Model Y that Somerset police are hoping to switch to is very eco-friendly — provided it stays on the road long enough. While parts for the high-tech vehicle tend to be more expensive than they are for many gas cars, Teslas also tend to be more reliable — which drives repair costs down. The vehicles are also covered by a pretty solid warranty, though things like Police Departments are likely to view warranties in a different way to standard consumers as they rack up the miles and tend to engage in what could be deemed high-risk activities. Still, Somerset PD may save a bundle over the years — assuming the chief's math is correct.