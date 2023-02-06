Darkest Dungeon 2 Gets A May Release Date For Its 1.0 Launch On Steam

If you're a hardcore fan of roguelike games, you've no doubt heard of "Darkest Dungeon." This turn-based RPG puts you in charge of an ever-growing band of weary wayfarers who've stumbled upon your abbey for one reason or another, each with their own unique strengths and drawbacks. Some could be outlaws with no remaining willing participants in their madness, or perhaps they're lost souls estranged from family and friends who are looking for a quirky group to clique up with.

The magic of "Darkest Dungeon" is that you can use a bit of your own creative roleplaying to fill in that lore, but other aspects of their makeup — including their personality, fears, vices, and skills — are entirely random. You'll only uncover their full character by walking them through the fire and advancing through a series of progressively difficult dungeons, the dangers of which aren't ever exactly the same from one playthrough to the next thanks to procedural generation.

In March 2021, Red Hook Games released its sequel in early access on Steam, giving players the ability to dive back into a life of trauma-filled dungeon crawling with a whole new set of challenges and fears to conquer. It's been a long slog since, but the developers have finally settled on a date for the version 1.0 release.