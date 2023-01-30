Today's Wordle Answer #590 - January 30, 2023 Solution And Hints

One of the words that experts recommend as a first guess on Wordle is "crane." If that was your choice of starting word in today's puzzle, it would probably only take a few more guesses to figure out the answer. The word of the day is similarly structured — like "crane," it has the vowels A and E as its third and fifth letters. Both words have more letters in common, but we'd rather not give too much away for the sake of players who like to work for their win.

The mystery word is a verb that describes a deep yearning or desire for something. If you replaced its first letter with B, you'd have an adjective for courage or fearlessness. You could also replace the fourth letter with Z to make a noun that's another term for a fad or a trend. If you replaced the fourth letter with a T instead, you'd have the name of a slatted wooden case used for packing and transporting goods.