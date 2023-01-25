Today's Wordle Answer #585 - January 25, 2023 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer contains one of the least occurring letters in the answer pool — and the English language in general. That being said, it's something most people are definitely familiar with, and we'll supply a few clues that should help you unveil the mystery word.

The word you're looking for is a grainy plant that's the most abundantly produced cereal in the world. It has ears, and is also the raw material from which the most popular movie-accompanying snack is made. It's also the source of a syrup used in desserts and beverages. It has an alternative four-letter name, and a little boy recently went viral on TikTok for declaring his undying love for this.

Containing three vowels, the word of the day is quite vowel-heavy, but there are no repeated letters. It rhymes with a noun that describes a network of paths and hedges designed to be a puzzle, and if you added the letter "A" as a prefix, you'd have the homonym of a word that means to greatly surprise someone.