Today's Wordle Answer #583 - January 24, 2023 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is a word in common usage, and it's what you have to make every one of your guesses do in order to complete the puzzle before you run out of attempts. It doesn't contain any repeated letters, and it rhymes with "trout."

In boxing, the referee would do this when a boxer is knocked down, and that boxer loses the round if they're still down when the referee is done. Kids learn how to do it in pre-K, and cheerleaders and choreographers use it to cue team members to start a routine. In court, it's a legal term for an allegation or charge in an indictment leveled against a defendant.

The mystery word also means for something to be valuable or significant to an end goal. If you add the preposition "on" to the answer, you get a phrase that means to rely or depend on something on someone. In textiles, it's the number of threads per square inch, used to determine the quality of fabric.

If you're still unsure what the bingo word is, here's one final hint that might help. It's a historical title of nobility in some European countries, and the legendary vampire Dracula held this title.