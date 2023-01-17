Today's Wordle Answer #577 - January 17, 2023 Solution And Hints

Some Wordle answers are pretty unusual words, but today's isn't one of them. It's a verb in common usage, and it's most frequently used in relation to foster care. If someone learned about a new ideology, belief, or process, and began to practice it, you might use today's word to describe their shift in thinking. We'll supply some clues to help you figure out the word before you run out of guesses, but you can skip to the second section for the full reveal if you'd rather not do the brain-racking.

The word you're looking for is a verb with two vowels — A and O — as its first and third letters, respectively. There are no repeated letters, and the word almost rhymes with "airdropped." In academic application, it means to choose a textbook or manual as required study in a course. Also, the answer word would become a new verb if the first two letters were removed and replaced with the prefix "CO-." This new verb describes commandeering or taking ownership of something, and it is synonymous with the answer word.