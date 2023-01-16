Today's Wordle Answer #576 - January 16, 2023 Solution And Hints

Still unsure? The word you're looking for is "frock." A frock is a loose outer garment that monks, sailors, or workmen wear, but British English uses the word to describe women's dresses. According to Etymonline, the known root word, Old French "froc," is from the 12th century, and translates as "a monk's habit; clothing, dress." It wasn't until the 15th century that it became known as the term for a woman or a girl's dress.

The source of the word is unknown, although Etymonline reports that it's probably from the Frankish "hrok," which means robe; or from the Latin "floccus," a tuft of wool. Etymologeek does not report any uncertainty about the origin of the word, submitting that "frock" is from Proto-Germanic "*hrukkaz" or "*rukkaz," which means jacket, tunic, or robe.

We solved the puzzle in four tries, like yesterday. We went with one of WordleBot's recommended starting words, crane, and it turned out to be a good day to play by the Bot's rules. If we went with a random opening word, as we typically do, it'd probably have taken more tries to solve the puzzle. We hope you finish even faster, and if you want more puzzles, here are more games like Wordle to keep you busy.