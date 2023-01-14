Today's Wordle Answer #574 - January 14, 2023 Solution And Hints

Still unsure? The word you're looking for is "koala." It's a unique word, and the animals it describes are just as special. One interesting piece of proof is this: koalas have fingerprints, and they're the only animals other than primates that have them. They also have unique patterns on their noses, which helps wildlife biologists to identify and track them. Koalas mostly live on eucalyptus trees, and subsist on the leaves of the tree, which are quite toxic. Their digestive systems have a hard time separating meagre nutrients from this diet, and this means koalas only get a small amount of energy from their meals. It's why they sleep so much. On average, they spend 18 to 22 hours per day simply snoozing away (via Australia.com) .

Because koalas look like teddy bears, many people call them "koala bears," but that's a misnomer. A koala is simply a koala, not a kind of bear. Bears are mammals, which means they fully grow their young in the womb before delivery. Koalas are marsupials, which means that their young are born immature and they develop further in the mother's pouch, outside the womb, same as kangaroos and wombats. If you have a penchant for dad jokes, or are the unlucky audience of them, you'll probably have heard the famous koala joke, "why aren't koalas considered bears? Because they don't meet the koalafications!" (It's a real groaner.)

