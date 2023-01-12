Apple To Explain Reasoning Behind Controversial App Store Bans After Censorship Criticism

Apple has promised further transparency in its dealings with governments and the reasoning behind the removal of certain apps from its App Store. The decision comes amidst concerns that the company's policies may hinder things like freedom of expression. These concerns are nothing new. Elon Musk had a very public spat with the company after it allegedly scaled back advertising following his takeover. Apple wasn't the only company to put a pause on Twitter ads while the full details of Musk's "free speech" plans were still emerging. At the time, Musk suggested that Apple was "secretly" suppressing free speech and may also use its "powers" to damage his other company — Tesla.

Controversial social media network Parler has also previously had its app banned from the App Store following suggestions it was used by people involved in the Capitol Riot on January 6, 2021. The app was later reinstated after Apple received assurances about moderation policies. However, it isn't just free speech in the west that is a cause for concern. It has been suggested that the Silicon Valley giant is actively helping suppress speech and expression in countries like China and Russia. According to The Verge, the company even pushed an update to limit the functionality of AirDrop after Chinese protesters were using it as a communication tool in late 2022. The feature's "everyone" window was set to turn off after ten minutes in an attempt to stop individuals from sharing images critical of the Chinese government. The update only applied in China and is just one of many concessions the company has allegedly made to the Chinese regime.