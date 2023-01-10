Today's Wordle Answer #570 - January 10, 2023 Solution And Hints

Still scratching your head? The word you're looking for is "grimy." In The Simpsons, it's the nickname Homer bestows on his colleague, Frank Grimes, who doesn't care for him (and whose backstory is a little confusing, as are many other things on the show). The word "grimy" is from the noun "grime," which is of uncertain origin, according to Etymonline, but is probably derived from a Middle English word "grim," which means dirt or filth, itself from Middle Low German "greme," of the same meaning.

Grime is also the genre of British rap that Idris Elba and Stormzy are popular for. It is so called because journalists at the time termed the music's bass-heavy sound as "grimy," and that eventually became simply "grime." Per a report by The Guardian, artists in the genre consider the term appropriate, since the content of the music is usually about rough, aggressive, "grimy goings-on" in underprivileged areas.

Our three-try triumph has continued today, even though we opened the game with a particularly unlucky starting word, blank. It left a whopping 859 possible answers, but the next guess, "crony," narrowed it down to just two. We hope you have better luck