Today's Wordle Answer #567 - January 7, 2023 Solution And Hints

Still unsure? The word you're looking for is "lemon." It's a citrus fruit you're most likely familiar with, but there are a few facts about the berry (yes, it's a berry) that might be new to you. First, of all citrus fruits, lemons contain the highest amount of Vitamin C. One single lemon provides about 31 mg of vitamin C per 100 g. If you use the peel, you get even more!

Lemons were native to Asia, and Christopher Columbus brought the first lemon seeds to America. Also, lemon trees yield fruit all year round. Apart from using lemons in drinks and pastries, you can also use them as a preservative — squeezing a few drops on your fruits and veggies after you slice them will prevent them from rotting or turning brown too soon. You could also use lemon juice and hot water as an antibacterial relief from a sore throat. There are several other ways you can use lemons — they're quite versatile. Little wonder the French hold an annual festival, the Fête du Citron (Lemon Festival), in their honor.

The word "lemon" traces back to the Old French "limon" and Italian "limone," from the Arabic "laymūn" or Persian "līmūn," which is a generic term for citrus fruit. If someone is being sour or something is proving defective or faulty, you could call it a lemon. We solved the puzzle in three tries today, thanks to a lucky Wordle starting word. We hope you finish even faster, and if you're looking for more puzzling challenges, have a go at these Wordle-like games.