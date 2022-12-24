Today's Wordle Answer #553 - December 24, 2022 Solution And Hints [Schedule For 12/24 @ 12:01am]
Today's Wordle puzzle is a bit of a cross-genre mind-bender. Let's start with the science-y side of things. Starting with the letter P, this word is actually a unit used for measuring the viscosity of a fluid. In case you're having a hard time reminiscing the concept, viscosity is the measure of resistance posed by a fluid towards flowing.
Here are some more breadcrumbs for you to follow to the latest Wordle trick. Today's solution has three vowels, none of which repeat themselves. The first two vowels actually sit side by side. Alright, let's move to the historic and linguistic side of things.
The solution for today's Wordle quiz doubles as both a noun as well as a verb. In its noun form, it is used to describe something that is graceful and elegant or a state of equilibrium. In its verb form, the solution word describes the state of being ready and prepared to take an action.
Quite a multi-faceted puzzle
Alright, we've officially entered the answer territory now. The solution to Wordle #553 (December 24, 2022) is poise. From a scientific perspective, it pays homage to French physicist Jean Léonard Marie Poiseuille who is credited with formulating the concept of laminar flow for liquids, which later came to be known as Poiseuille's Law.
According to the Cambridge dictionary, poise means can either describe a certain grace in doing something or "a calm confidence" in a person's behavior. "The key to winning is poise under stress," is one of the famous quotes often attributed to Cleveland Browns co-founder and coach Paul Brown.
Digging into the etymological roots, the noun form of poise is said to be a derivative of the 15th-century French word "pois," which refers to the balance, weight, or significance of something. The Latin root is thought to be "Pesum," which signifies weight. Over the years, the word came to be used as a descriptive term for steadiness, composure, or equilibrium.