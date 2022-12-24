Today's Wordle Answer #553 - December 24, 2022 Solution And Hints [Schedule For 12/24 @ 12:01am]

Today's Wordle puzzle is a bit of a cross-genre mind-bender. Let's start with the science-y side of things. Starting with the letter P, this word is actually a unit used for measuring the viscosity of a fluid. In case you're having a hard time reminiscing the concept, viscosity is the measure of resistance posed by a fluid towards flowing.

Here are some more breadcrumbs for you to follow to the latest Wordle trick. Today's solution has three vowels, none of which repeat themselves. The first two vowels actually sit side by side. Alright, let's move to the historic and linguistic side of things.

The solution for today's Wordle quiz doubles as both a noun as well as a verb. In its noun form, it is used to describe something that is graceful and elegant or a state of equilibrium. In its verb form, the solution word describes the state of being ready and prepared to take an action.