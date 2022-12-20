Today's Wordle Answer #549 - December 20, 2022 Solution And Hints

Our three-try solve streak has tragically ended today, in the most ironic way possible because today's Wordle answer is related to three. We ended up figuring it out on the fourth try, so here are some clues to help you crack the code faster. If you'd rather not do the brain-teasing, you can skip to the second section where we reveal the answer.

Today's word is an adjective that can also function as a noun. It ranks something or someone as being next after the second, and people say you might be successful at something if you try it this number of times.

The word has only one vowel, I, as its third letter, and there are no repeated letters. It also rhymes with absurd and would get a bronze in a competition. If you tagged along on an outing with two friends who are closer to each other than to you, you're being a [solution word] wheel.