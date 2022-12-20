Today's Wordle Answer #549 - December 20, 2022 Solution And Hints
Our three-try solve streak has tragically ended today, in the most ironic way possible because today's Wordle answer is related to three. We ended up figuring it out on the fourth try, so here are some clues to help you crack the code faster. If you'd rather not do the brain-teasing, you can skip to the second section where we reveal the answer.
Today's word is an adjective that can also function as a noun. It ranks something or someone as being next after the second, and people say you might be successful at something if you try it this number of times.
The word has only one vowel, I, as its third letter, and there are no repeated letters. It also rhymes with absurd and would get a bronze in a competition. If you tagged along on an outing with two friends who are closer to each other than to you, you're being a [solution word] wheel.
The answer is the second runner-up
If you're still unsure, the answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#549 – December 20, 2022) is third. The word has roots in Middle English "thridde" or "thirde," itself from Old English "thridda" or "thirdda," similar to Latin "tertius" or Greek "tritos," which means three (via Merriam-Webster).
One common use of the word is in the phrase "third time's a charm," which has an interesting origin. According to English Grammar Lessons, the saying dates back to the 17th century, when the British considered three a lucky number. They also coined the similar phrase "third time lucky," which is the more common expression among the Brits.
The phrase is also sometimes credited to a peculiar incident in British history. According to Smithsonian Magazine, John "Babbacombe" Lee was to be executed for murder in 1885, but thanks to a malfunction of the gallows' trap door, Lee was still alive after three separate tries to hang him. After the third attempt, the executioners gave up and Lee got a long prison sentence instead.
As we said, the third time wasn't the charm for us today, but the fourth was. Our opening guess, ounce, was an unlucky start (leaving 383 possible answers!) but after the words plaid and rigid, the answer was apparent. We hope you do better, and if you're itching for more puzzle action, here are other games like Wordle to try.