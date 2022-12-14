Epic Games Is Pulling The Online Plug To More Than A Dozen Games
Gamers should take note of online services being shut down for many titles on the Epic Games system, effective immediately. According to a post today by Epic Games, the impacted games were chosen for their "out-of-date online services and servers." Most of the games will still be accessible, just offline only, and others will no longer be playable at all after a certain date.
The online service for these 13 titles will be disabled on January 24: "1000 Tiny Claws," "Dance Central 1-3,": "Green Day: Rock Band," "Monsters (Probably) Stole My Princess," "Rock Band 1-3," "The Beatles: Rock Band," "Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars," "Unreal Gold," "Unreal II: The Awakening," "Unreal Tournament 2003," "Unreal Tournament 3," and "Unreal Tournament: Game of the Year Edition." Epic Games states that it intends to restore online features for "Unreal Tournament 3" at some point in the future, and added that "Dance Central VR" and "Rock Band 4" online multiplayer services will not be going away.
Purchasing, playing of some games to be axed
Several Epic Games titles face a harsher fate. The game service says that "Hatoful Boyfriend" and "Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star" are no longer available for purchase, nor are in-game DLC purchasing options. "DropMix," a mobile game, can no longer be bought in the Epic Games digital storefront either and is no longer eligible for DLC purchasing. Don't worry, if you already own these titles, they are still available for playing.
Effective on December 30, "Battle Breakers" is leaving the Epic Games system. Moving forward from that date, the game cannot be purchased nor played through preexisting downloads. If you own the game and have made Epic direct payment purchases no earlier than 180 days before December 30, you will be eligible for an automatic refund.
Four games will be entirely unavailable starting January 24: "Unreal Tournament (Alpha)", "Rock Band Blitz", "Sing Space", and the "Rock Band Companion" mobile app. These games cannot be downloaded or accessed through preexisting downloads beginning on that date.