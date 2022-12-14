Epic Games Is Pulling The Online Plug To More Than A Dozen Games

Gamers should take note of online services being shut down for many titles on the Epic Games system, effective immediately. According to a post today by Epic Games, the impacted games were chosen for their "out-of-date online services and servers." Most of the games will still be accessible, just offline only, and others will no longer be playable at all after a certain date.

The online service for these 13 titles will be disabled on January 24: "1000 Tiny Claws," "Dance Central 1-3,": "Green Day: Rock Band," "Monsters (Probably) Stole My Princess," "Rock Band 1-3," "The Beatles: Rock Band," "Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars," "Unreal Gold," "Unreal II: The Awakening," "Unreal Tournament 2003," "Unreal Tournament 3," and "Unreal Tournament: Game of the Year Edition." Epic Games states that it intends to restore online features for "Unreal Tournament 3" at some point in the future, and added that "Dance Central VR" and "Rock Band 4" online multiplayer services will not be going away.