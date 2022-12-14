Today's Wordle Answer #543 - December 14, 2022 Solution And Hints

We're two weeks into the month and we still haven't seen any festive-themed Wordle answers yet. Our fingers are still crossed. If you're struggling with today's puzzle, here are some clues to help you crack the code, and you can skip to the second section for the full reveal as usual.

The word of the day has two vowels, but one is repeated twice as the first and third letters. The non-repeated vowel is A, and it appears in the fourth position. The word is an adjective that describes something repeated and familiar, even traditional — like what you'd call your favorite order at a restaurant or cafe you frequent, or the route you unfailingly take to work. There's a letter S in the word somewhere, but per Wordle's new rules, it's definitely not the last letter. Got it yet? If you're still unsure and don't mind the spoiler, see the answer word below.