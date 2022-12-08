Two Exciting Features Included In The McLaren Artura To Maximize Fun

Lots of sports car manufacturers sneak in a launch mode into their vehicles these days, particularly since fewer are available with a manual transmission, so dropping the hammer down is a little more complicated. To squeeze the most performance possible out of the gate, automakers program ways for the car to build up enough launch power at the line while also allowing the right amount of wheel slip to aid in the quickest 0 to 60 mph leap possible.

The thing is, sometimes these modes are treated as "easter eggs" or hidden tricks lest these car makers tacitly encourage any raucous behavior. No so with McLaren. Red light drag races might be the first thing that comes to mind when launch control comes up, but as a track-capable ride, the Artura needs to be prepared for a quick start off the line just as much as its other performance demands.

With this in mind, McLaren has launch control readily available as an option in its digital gauge cluster. Simply toggle through the handful of menus, and it's ready to go. What can the Artura muster up thanks to this system? McLaren states a 0 to 60 time of 3 seconds flat.