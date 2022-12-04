How The World's First Digital Nation Will Work

The digital world promises a refresh to the lives we lead. Just a few decades before our own, the internet was beginning to find its way into the average household. It offered the first dose of a digital community space in which anyone could reinvent themselves as whatever they imagined. Gaming brought forth an interactive and imaginative world of possibility in which avatars with amazing superpowers, physical strength, or intuition and cunning took center stage.

Much has been said about the dark parallels between the chilling digital dichotomy of "The Matrix" premise of real world versus simulation, mapped onto what the internet has become as it continues to age (as explained in Consequence or The New York Times). And the notion of a new rebirth of sorts for the digital space that we experience in real life, a la "the metaverse," for instance, is something to be celebrated. With a new iteration of what the internet is and can be, users may be looking at the first breaths of a new and vibrant digital community space that shakes off the deadweight that malicious users heaped onto the existing model for digital communication over decades.

It's not a given, of course. The second digital sphere that encompasses virtual reality plugins and suits that resemble science fiction storytelling (like this one inspired by the movie "Ready Player One") might very well fall victim to the same kinds of ill-intent that have developed our existing internet into a mixed bag of critical resources and hazardous corners, perhaps even rising to the extent of that featured in "Ready Player One."

But in this forming space, something of pure positivity is already being built: The world's first digital nation.