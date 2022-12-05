Today's Wordle Answer #534 - December 5, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is unusual, not because of its popularity or letter combination, but because it's a conjugated verb form. The word is a past participle, which isn't very common in Wordle answers. If you're struggling to figure it out, we're here to help. We'll provide hints to nudge you toward the answer on time, and also reveal the full solution word in the second section.

The answer has two vowels, O and E, as its second and fourth letters, respectively. There are no repeated letters, and the word rhymes with oven. If you removed its last letter, you'd be left with a word that's the slang term for a progressive person or one who is conscious of or involved in contemporary societal issues. If you replace the first letter with T, you'd have a noun that describes an item that serves as a visible representation of a sentiment or quality.