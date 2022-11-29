The U.S. Military Wants To Power Bases With A Flying Chain Of Laser Drones

The U.S. military has recently reported an interest in developing a new means of transporting power to remote and otherwise isolated forward operating bases and other positions in the field (via Popular Mechanics). This might sound like a work of science fiction, but the truth is that some success has already been achieved in the field of energy transference through the use of laser technology (via European Space Agency). Of course, there are some challenges to overcome if this approach is to work. Popular Mechanics notes that energy transported through the use of a laser is susceptible to the same mechanics of loss that other power sources experience. As a result, the technology isn't quite up to snuff yet, but there is hope for the future when it comes to moving energy resources in this manner.

Essentially, this change would see unmanned drones positioned at certain generalized locations from one post to the next. Electric power would be transformed into a laser beam and shot at the first drone in the chain. Then lasers on each subsequent UAV would send the energy along the cycle, eventually landing at a receiver located in a forward position and converting back into electrical energy. When thinking about the mechanics of this solution, the idea actually resembles a melding of the way that UAVs are currently used for refueling, and the means by which data is beamed across satellite arrays or a warning sign might have been relayed across mountaintops with large fires in ancient times.

In this regard, the idea isn't so much a new one as it is a rephrasing of older technological concepts for the new age.