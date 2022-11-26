Today's Wordle Answer #525 - November 26, 2022 Solution And Hints
If something is today's Wordle answer, it is complete and well-executed — two things your Wordle streak will not be if you don't solve today's puzzle. To help, we'll provide some hints that should help you arrive at the answer quickly, but if you'd rather not do the head-scratching, you can skip to the second section for the full reveal of the solution word.
Today's word is in common usage, and its letter combination is very conventional as well. It's what you do when you take a shower, or tidy up a messy apartment. The word has two vowels, E and A, in consecutive positions — as third and fourth letter respectively, and it can function as a noun, verb, or adverb. There are no repeated letters, and the word rhymes with spleen. If you replaced the last letter with T, you'd have a new word that describes the protrusions on the soles of soccer shoes.
The answer is flawless
The solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#525 – November 26, 2022) is "clean." The word is from Middle English "clene," but it goes back to Old English "clǣne," which means to be unblemished or free from impurities or dirt. It also goes back to West Germanic "klainja," but that's of uncertain origin (via Merriam-Webster).
Considering we were solving for a word as common as "clean," our Wordle-solving process today was a little messy. Our first guess, whine, was a decent opening word (according to WordleBot) but it left 99 remaining possible solutions. Talk about having 99 problems. The follow-up guess, boned, stripped that number down to 19. After the third guess, steak, there were still three possible solutions, and only three chances left! Our fourth guess, gleam, wasn't a very efficient one but it helped narrow down the possible answers to just one, and we got it right on the fifth try. It's not our cleanest attempt, and we hope you're able to do a tidier job. If you want to prolong the fun, here are more games like Wordle to try.