Today's Wordle Answer #525 - November 26, 2022 Solution And Hints

If something is today's Wordle answer, it is complete and well-executed — two things your Wordle streak will not be if you don't solve today's puzzle. To help, we'll provide some hints that should help you arrive at the answer quickly, but if you'd rather not do the head-scratching, you can skip to the second section for the full reveal of the solution word.

Today's word is in common usage, and its letter combination is very conventional as well. It's what you do when you take a shower, or tidy up a messy apartment. The word has two vowels, E and A, in consecutive positions — as third and fourth letter respectively, and it can function as a noun, verb, or adverb. There are no repeated letters, and the word rhymes with spleen. If you replaced the last letter with T, you'd have a new word that describes the protrusions on the soles of soccer shoes.