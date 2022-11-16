Today's Wordle Answer #515 - November 16, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer is a very common word, but WordleBot says it took most players five tries to figure it out. To help you do it faster, here are some hints that'll nudge you toward the answer. If you don't want to think too hard, you can skip to the second section where we reveal the full answer.
The word of the day is a source of sweetness. It's a noun, and it's what you'll call a person who cooks with dry heat and makes some serious dough. This word has two vowels, A and E, as its second and fourth letters respectively, and there are no repeated letters. It rhymes with acre, and it's the first word in the name of a renowned American energy tech company with a second name Hughes. If you add Y as a sixth letter, you'd have a new word which is the name of the building where you'd get edible treats made by today's Wordle answer.
The answer uses flour
The solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#515 – November 16, 2022) is baker. The word is from Middle English bakere, which used to be "baken," itself a replacement of "bachare," which goes back to Old English "bæcere," all meaning "to bake".
It's a tad surprising that it took the average player four to five tries to solve today's Wordle, considering the answer is such a common word. Also, its letter combination is not uncommon — it even contains two letters from the top recommended Wordle-starter word, slate, which is a top pick because it contains some of the most common letters in the Wordle answer pool (although the NYT is making some changes to that now). Then again, K isn't a very popular letter, so that might have been the stumbling block for most players.
Our starting word, scout, was a very unlucky first guess, which has been the case lately. There were 720 remaining potential solutions, but after guessing the words "brain" and "berry," the answer was clear. We hope you solve the puzzle faster.