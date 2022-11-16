Today's Wordle Answer #515 - November 16, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is a very common word, but WordleBot says it took most players five tries to figure it out. To help you do it faster, here are some hints that'll nudge you toward the answer. If you don't want to think too hard, you can skip to the second section where we reveal the full answer.

The word of the day is a source of sweetness. It's a noun, and it's what you'll call a person who cooks with dry heat and makes some serious dough. This word has two vowels, A and E, as its second and fourth letters respectively, and there are no repeated letters. It rhymes with acre, and it's the first word in the name of a renowned American energy tech company with a second name Hughes. If you add Y as a sixth letter, you'd have a new word which is the name of the building where you'd get edible treats made by today's Wordle answer.