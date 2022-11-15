iPhone's Emergency SOS Launches Today With Demo Mode That Lets You Take It For A Spin

At September's release event, Apple shared plans for an Emergency SOS feature that allows users in distress to contact emergency services via satellite communications. As of November 15, a demo of the feature is available to iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, or 14 Pro Max users that have updated to iOS 16. Qualified users can find the demo in the Emergency SOS settings, says Apple. The service is currently available to demo in the United States and Canada, and will roll out to the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Ireland next month.

In times of distress when no cellular reception or Wi-Fi is available, Emergency SOS connects the user to the nearest Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP), where an emergency call operator can obtain the phone's coordinates and communicate via simple text messages. Apple says that, even if the nearest call center is not equipped to communicate via Emergency SOS texts, the user can be relayed to "Apple-trained emergency specialist" centers instead.

Demo participants won't need to actually contact emergency services, but their testing will help gauge satellite connectivity and bandwidth speeds.