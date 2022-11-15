Today's Wordle Answer #514 - November 15, 2022 Solution And Hints
Wordle puzzles are mighty fun — they're great brain teasers, and you can get a decent mental exercise out of them on a good day. But on some days, when the answer just seems out of reach, they can be really frustrating, especially when you're running out of chances. If today is one of those days for you, we're here to help. We'll supply some hints to help you figure out the answer on your own (and on time), but if you don't mind a spoiler, you can skip to the second section for the reveal.
Today's word is most popularly used as a verb, but in another context, it can also function as a noun. As the former, it describes the aggressive, teeth-baring growl that an animal might make when it's attacking — or the harsh, guttural manner in which a person might speak when they're angry. As a noun, it describes a tangled, messy, or complicated situation. The word has only one vowel, "A," as its third letter, and there are no repeated letters. Also, the second letter is "N," and the last is "L."
The answer rhymes with whorl
The solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#514 – November 15, 2022) is snarl. Apart from the definitions we've mentioned above, you could say you've "snarled" something if you've made it excessively complicated. In the context of growling aggressively, the word has probable roots in a Dutch or Low German source, "snarren," which means to rattle (via Merriam-Webster).
It took four tries to crack the code today, although WordleBot did it faster — in three tries. Luck was on the Bot's side today — its favorite opening guess and one of the expert-recommended starter words, "slate," contains three out of the five letters in the answer, so it made short work of the puzzle.
Our approach was very different — our first guess, "clout," left a whopping 357 words as possible answers. But the second guess, "brain," narrowed that down to a mere two. We guessed correctly after our third guess, "learn." We hope you learn a thing or two from our process that helps improve your gameplay today. In case you missed it, the New York Times has changed a few things about Wordle, so you might need to make a few adjustments to the way you play the game.