Today's Wordle Answer #514 - November 15, 2022 Solution And Hints

Wordle puzzles are mighty fun — they're great brain teasers, and you can get a decent mental exercise out of them on a good day. But on some days, when the answer just seems out of reach, they can be really frustrating, especially when you're running out of chances. If today is one of those days for you, we're here to help. We'll supply some hints to help you figure out the answer on your own (and on time), but if you don't mind a spoiler, you can skip to the second section for the reveal.

Today's word is most popularly used as a verb, but in another context, it can also function as a noun. As the former, it describes the aggressive, teeth-baring growl that an animal might make when it's attacking — or the harsh, guttural manner in which a person might speak when they're angry. As a noun, it describes a tangled, messy, or complicated situation. The word has only one vowel, "A," as its third letter, and there are no repeated letters. Also, the second letter is "N," and the last is "L."