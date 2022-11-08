Samsung's Latest Galaxy Watch 4 Update Is Bricking Devices

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 owners have run into a weird, but extremely worrisome issue, where the latest software update appears to brick the smartwatch as soon as it powers off. Numerous users have shared on Reddit and Samsung's official community forum that the most recent firmware update, which carries the build number R8xxXXU1GVI3, keeps the smartwatch from powering back on once it turns off.

According to a Reddit thread, the Galaxy Watch 4 — both the standard and the pricier classic model — will neither boot up after powering off, nor will it charge once the screen is blank. Apparently, it doesn't matter if the smartwatch shuts off due to the battery depleting, or if the user turns it off manually.

A few of the affected users say they got a shipping label from Samsung asking them to send the bricked Galaxy Watch 4 for repairs. Another user posted on Reddit that the support channel initially rejected a repair and asked them to trade in with the newer Galaxy Watch 5. However, the service channel allegedly accepted the warranty claim later on and accepted a replacement claim.