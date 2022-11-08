The Most Incredible Tattoos That Feel Like They're From The Future

Since time immemorial, we humans have been using various pointed objects to jab ink into our skin. According to Smithsonian Magazine, the earliest anthropologic evidence of tattoos dates back to around 5,200 years ago. Since then, these body modifications have been used to indicate religion, tribal affiliation, status, or veteran status and wartime victories from ancient Roman civilizations up to the modern U.S. Navy.

In the 20th and 21st centuries, assumptions of tattooed individuals have slowly evolved beyond grizzled and hardened veterans. But it's not just public opinion that has matured over the decades — improvements in tattooing technology and ink came too, and many trends in tattoo style have floated in and out of popularity. That's why it's so hard to predict what the industry is capable of in the next 100, 50, or even 10 years, as innovative artists bring about hot trends and life-changing technology pushes the boundaries of what we know about tattoos.

Even so, there are many things happening in the world of tattoos that give us a glimpse of what the future may hold, including some fascinating overlap between body art, medicine, and even electrical conductivity.