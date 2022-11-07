This Week's Total Lunar Eclipse Is The Last One We'll See For 3 Years

Let's face it: lunar eclipses typically do not evoke the same sense of awe from people as solar eclipses do. There are many reasons for this — the most prominent one being that they are a lot less visually spectacular. If that wasn't all, total lunar eclipses also happen much more frequently than solar eclipses (via Britannica). Combined, these factors make it much easier for folks to give lunar eclipses a pass.

However, as NASA notes, if you miss the total lunar eclipse on Tuesday, November 8, you'd need to wait another three years — until 2025 — to witness such an event again. The upcoming lunar eclipse, known the "Beaver Blood Moon" lunar eclipse, is scheduled to take place in the early hours of November 8.

What makes the lunar eclipse on November 8 even more interesting is that it is the first Election Day total lunar eclipse to ever occur. The next time such an event happens will be 372 years from now on November 8, 2394 (via USA Today). Needless to say, this lunar eclipse is, indeed, special. However, while this total lunar eclipse is the last one we'll see for the next three years, there will be several partial lunar eclipses within that time frame.

For those wondering, lunar eclipses occur when the Earth comes directly between the sun and the moon, resulting in the Earth's shadow being cast on the moon. While some light still manages to reach the moon, the Earth's shadow does cause the color of the moon to change dramatically.