Today's Wordle Answer #502 - November 3, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer describes something as being clearly spelled out, but if the answer is not so obvious to you, we're here to help. We'll supply some hints to help you solve the puzzle, but you can just check the second section for the answer if you don't mind the spoiler.
The word you're looking for is an adverb, and it has the vowels "A," "O," and "U" as its first, third, and fourth letters respectively. There are no repeated letters, and the word is the opposite of saying something under your breath. The word is also a homophone with the past tense of a verb that means to grant permission, and it also rhymes with the word "cowed." If you replaced the first letter of this word with a "C," you'd have a new word that describes the pillow-y mass of condensed water vapor that you'd find in the sky, or the "invisible" internet storage to which you can add or retrieve data.
The answer is audible
The solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#502 — November 3, 2022) is aloud. If something is said aloud, it's said with a speaking voice that's meant to be clearly heard (via Merriam-Webster). It's derived from the word "loud," which is in common usage, but traces back to Old English "hlud," meaning noisy, making or emitting noise, itself from Proto-Germanic "hludaz," which means heard (via Etymonline).
Our opening guess today was the word query, which turned one tile yellow and earned us a compliment from WordleBot (distinctive opening word!). The second guess, plait, narrowed the possible solutions to just three, and our third guess turned out to be the correct answer. We understand the strategy of using expert-recommended starting words, but we also advocate for keeping things fun and random by using different words as opening guesses. The trick is to try eliminating as many letters as possible early on, then gathering data to make informed subsequent guesses. You could even try playing a few games on Hard Mode to elevate the challenge, and if you tire of Wordle, here are more puzzles like it to keep things fun.