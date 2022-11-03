Today's Wordle Answer #502 - November 3, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer describes something as being clearly spelled out, but if the answer is not so obvious to you, we're here to help. We'll supply some hints to help you solve the puzzle, but you can just check the second section for the answer if you don't mind the spoiler.

The word you're looking for is an adverb, and it has the vowels "A," "O," and "U" as its first, third, and fourth letters respectively. There are no repeated letters, and the word is the opposite of saying something under your breath. The word is also a homophone with the past tense of a verb that means to grant permission, and it also rhymes with the word "cowed." If you replaced the first letter of this word with a "C," you'd have a new word that describes the pillow-y mass of condensed water vapor that you'd find in the sky, or the "invisible" internet storage to which you can add or retrieve data.