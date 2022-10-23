Today's Wordle Answer #491 - October 23, 2022 Solution And Hints

If you're a frequent Wordle player, you'll know that repeated letters add a challenging twist to the game. It's bad enough when a word has a letter that's repeated twice, but today's Wordle answer has one that's repeated three times, so it's extra challenging. And we're not the only ones who think so — WordleBot reports that most players didn't solve the puzzle until the sixth guess. To help you solve the puzzle faster and avoid risking your streak, here are some clues to nudge you toward the answer. As always, we'll also reveal the full answer in the second section, so you can head on there if you don't mind the spoiler.

The word you're looking for is a noun in common usage and is what a British person might call their mom. It's also the title of the 1999 blockbuster movie starring Brendan Fraser as Rick O'Connell, who mistakenly wakes up an evil [solution word] during an archaeological excavation at the fictional city of Hamunaptra in Egypt. There's only one vowel, "U," and the last letter is "Y." If you replaced the first letter of this word with "T," you'd have a word that's the informal term for the stomach.