LEGO Bricktales Review: Not A Top Favorite, But Good For A Rainy Weekend

The cameras and point-of-view (POV) options in this game will annoy you — or at least they will on the Nintendo Switch. We can't speak to PlayStation or PC play. We found the camera and view controls to be the most agitating during building mode; just when you think you've got the right placement for laying a piece, changing your perspective shows that your initial view was distorted and you need to make further adjustments.

This becomes especially annoying when trying to move bricks step-by-step across vertical planes, and you might find yourself going back and forth between eye-level and bird's-eye views of your creation multiple times to land the right placement. Getting tiny pieces into a nook or cranny within your partially-completed structure is going to prove to be impossible, so it's best you plan ahead and build from the inside out.

What's further is that you can't hold a brick while panning around in the building mode. If you are holding a piece and want to switch from a level view to an aerial view, doing so will drop the brick wherever you picked it up from, which makes building incredibly frustrating if you are trying to get into tight or exact areas as you are forced to pick up a brick, try to place it, look for a different angle, repeat.

One of our biggest annoyances with building mode on Bricktales is that there is a modifier for the step-by-step vertical moving of a brick using arrow buttons, but not for horizontal moving. If you want to move a brick across the horizontal plane, you're relying entirely on the joystick — so one wrong touch will vault the brick you've been painstakingly trying to place in a very specific spot across the entire building space unless you are using hairs'-breadth joystick movements.