FCC Reportedly Gears Up To Ban Sales Of Huawei, ZTE Hardware

Chinese smartphone and telecommunications company Huawei was among the companies affected by the China-U.S. trade war. Following the trade ban imposed on the company in May 2019, American companies were restricted from doing business with Huawei. A year later, in May 2020, the U.S. government extended the scope of the ban to encompass semiconductors customized for Huawei. Three months later, the U.S. government imposed a blanket ban on the sales of all semiconductor equipment to the company. The ban came into effect in September 2020 and was a driving force behind Huawei's downfall. The company — which had become a player in the smartphone space — suddenly found itself unable to work with major companies like Google, ARM, and Qualcomm.

As a result of the ban, Huawei had to spin off its sub-brand Honor into a separate company. Its inability to work with its partners led to the company's inability to innovate or launch smartphones with newer hardware. By 2021, Huawei had fallen to the sixth position in global smartphone shipments. With the trade war between the U.S. and China showing no signs of abating despite the Biden administration taking charge, things continue to look bleak for Huawei. In fact, recent developments indicate more trouble for Huawei's mobile equipment business — an industry in which it used to be a significant player.