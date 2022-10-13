The Mysterious Phenomenon The Kepler Space Telescope Discovered

The Kepler Space Telescope is a marvel of human achievement. The satellite sits in low Earth orbit and is directed outward, hunting for the existence of exoplanets swirling in orbit around distant stars (like the TESS satellite). An exoplanet is a planet that orbits a star outside of our solar system (via SETI). In 2006, the International Astronomical Union created a standard definition of what a planet is, stating that it must be spherical in shape (formed in this way by having enough mass to create a sizeable gravitational force), revolve around a star (such as the Sun, in our solar system), and act as the largest body in the direct vicinity of their orbit around that star (via IAU).

The Kepler Space Telescope searches for stars far beyond our solar system and records dips in light emitted from them in an effort to understand the bodies that traverse around them in orbits like the planets of our own solar system. NASA reports that since its launch in 2009, the Kepler telescope has discovered more than 2,600 exoplanets out there in the universe.

One finding has stumped researchers in the years since its existence came to light. The telescope notes changes in light emanating from distant stars, and one system has shown itself to behave in a rather odd pattern that doesn't appear to fit with our known understanding of planetary movement.

The system has been a source of great speculation and debate, and it remains a mystery to this day.